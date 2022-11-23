×
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: One more child dies, toll reaches to 12

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the BMC data, 30 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Wednesday and around 156 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 13 new cases of measles and one death related to the infection. An eight-month-old boy from Thane's Bhiwandi died while suffering from measles. The death toll in the city so far increased to 12.


As per the BMC data, 30 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Wednesday and around 156 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys.



Speaking about the death of an eight-month-old toddler, the BMC official said, "The child developed a rash all over his body on November 20 and was admitted to a BMC hospital on Tuesday evening but died within a few hours." The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy.

The measles outbreak had been reported in 22 locations in 11 of the 24 civic wards.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding that the second dose is given after 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

