Medico, civil servant and train operations expert takes over as Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer

Updated on: 18 May,2023 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

A versatile personality, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, MBBS, MD (Physiology) and an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service 2011 batch has taken over as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway

Medico, civil servant and train operations expert takes over as Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer

File photo

Medico, civil servant and train operations expert takes over as Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer
A versatile personality, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, MBBS, MD (Physiology) and an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service 2011 batch has taken over as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway. He succeeds Shivaji Sutar, who has moved to Railway Board as Director, Information and Publicity.


Before taking over as CPRO, Central Railway Dr Manaspure was working as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bhusaval Division, Central Railway.  He has  worked in various capacities on Central Railway as Divisional Operation Manager, Solapur Division, Deputy Chief Operation Manager, Construction Department, Mumbai and Senior Divisional Operation Manager, Mumbai Division.



He has been awarded with General Manager’s Zonal award in 2016 for outstanding train operation performance in Solapur Division. He has also received best Punctuality Zonal Shield in 2019-20 for outstanding train operation of local suburban trains and mail express trains in Mumbai division. He has immensely contributed in improving the assets of Mumbai Division to run Suburban services, Mail/Express trains over Mumbai Division.


He played crucial role in rationalisation of suburban time table which created paths for additional suburban services. He was instrumental in planning and execution of completion of Thane-Diva new 5th and 6th lines, arrangement of various maintenance blocks for construction of these new lines simultaneously keeping suburban trains running for almost 180 days of block period.

