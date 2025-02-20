Three-time parliamentarian Shrirang Barne on how he successfully cleared his SSC exam aged 58

Parliamentarian Shrirang Barne (left) with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. PIC/X/@MPShrirangBarne

Shrirang Barne, a 61-year-old three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune’s Maval Lok Sabha constituency, is a living testament to the statement ‘success is not determined by academic qualifications’. Barne cleared his SSC board exam at the age of 58 in 2022. Whenever he saw “10th fail” in his affidavit, he felt he was lagging behind.

Determined to change that, Barne resumed studies at the age of 58 and successfully cleared his SSC exam. When filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he could finally write ‘SSC pass’ in his affidavit—a moment of pride for the leader.

In 1980, Barne appeared for his SSC board exam but failed in science subject. Over the years, he kept the desire to complete his education alive. Barne said, “I always wanted to complete my education, but my busy schedule never allowed it. Winning awards and elections felt great, but deep inside, I knew I had to attain this goal.”

At the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Barne decided to reappear for the SSC board exam to clear his science paper. According to his close associates, Barne usually studied at night and whenever he found time.

Political acumen

Barne has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections since 2014, defeating Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, in 2019. A five-time recipient of the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award, as well as the Maha Sansad Ratna Award, he has earned a reputation as one of India’s most diligent parliamentarians. Yet, despite his political triumphs, one regret lingered in his heart for over 40 years—not clearing the Std X exam.

Barne's lack of formal education, however, never hindered his success. He began his political career in 1997 as a corporator in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and served for nearly a decade. In 1999, he was elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee, demonstrating sharp administrative skills. Throughout his career, Barne authored five books on politics, proving that education is not limited to a classroom.

Despite lacking formal qualifications, he won public admiration for his sharp intellect, in-depth study of political subjects, and powerful speeches. His ability to analyse issues, articulate viewpoints and connect with people made him a respected figure in political circles.

Power of patience

Ravindra Namde, a close friend of Barne, said, “The reason for his success is patience. He listens to everyone carefully. If anyone gives a suggestion, he thinks over it and tries to implement it. Secondly, he is always available to the people. He never misses any phone calls or messages. During Parliament sessions, he may not be able to pick up calls, but he responds later or asks his assistant to attend to them. He never discriminates against anyone who comes seeking help. He never gets involved in controversies and stays focused on work.”

‘Believe in yourself’

Addressing students taking the SSC and HSC exams, the MP said, “Do not let exam stress take over your life. There will be many more milestones—HSC, graduation, and beyond. Exams are just a stepping stone, not the final destination. Cultivate resilience, explore your potential, and face challenges with a calm and composed mind. Believe in yourself, and success will follow.”

Shrirang Barne, MP, Maval Lok Sabha constituency

