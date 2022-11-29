Mehrauli murder case: Delhi cops find weapons, including saw, from forests

Recovered weapons sent to Rohini FSL for confirmation; cops also suspect a ring, submitted by Aftab’s psychologist girlfriend, may be Shraddha’s

Aftab Poonawala with Delhi cops at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini

The Delhi police claim that they have recovered multiple weapons, including a saw, used by Aftab Poonawala in the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar. The weapons, which were found during searches in Mehrauli and Gurugram forests, have been sent to forensic experts to check if these were used to kill or chop up Walkar’s body.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal