Mehrauli murder case: Delhi cops find weapons, including saw, from forests

Updated on: 29 November,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Recovered weapons sent to Rohini FSL for confirmation; cops also suspect a ring, submitted by Aftab’s psychologist girlfriend, may be Shraddha’s

Aftab Poonawala with Delhi cops at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini


The Delhi police claim that they have recovered multiple weapons, including a saw, used by Aftab Poonawala in the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar. The weapons, which were found during searches in Mehrauli and Gurugram forests, have been sent to forensic experts to check if these were used to kill or chop up Walkar’s body.

