The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC apprehended a 39-year-old man on Thursday and seized 72 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 14.40 lakh

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh seized in Mumbai, two held x 00:00

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC apprehended a 39-year-old man on Thursday and seized 72 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 14.40 lakh, he said.

Elsewhere, 38-year-old drug peddler was arrested with 112 grams of the synthetic drug worth Rs 22.40 lakh in New Tilak Nagar in Chembur area.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.