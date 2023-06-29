Mere opposition to Sharia cannot be basis for Uniform Civil Code: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first respect uniform law by disqualifying 40 MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said that mere opposition to 'Sharia' cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code, asserting that UCC also means having equality in law and justice for all.

Sharia is an Islamic religious law based on the teachings of the Quran and the traditional sayings of Muhammad.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first respect uniform law by disqualifying 40 MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Urban Development department has taken action against 18 ex-corporators from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

Earlier this week, 18 former Congress corporators of BNCMC were disqualified from contesting any elections for the next six years for voting against their party's official mayoral candidate in 2019 and defying party whip.

"Only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code," the editorial said.

What law is it if "corrupt people, ministers, businessmen of the ruling party" are protected and leaders from opposition parties are implicated under anti-corruption statutes, it asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also questioned the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) inquiry initiated by the Centre into alleged irregularities in the reconstruction expenses of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

In an apparent reference to CM Shinde, it said the "landlords" of Maharashtra have kept two-four official bungalows and resorted to unchecked splurging.

There should also be uniform law in this case, it said.

PM Modi on Tuesday pushed for implementation of a UCC in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue.

Even the Supreme Court has advocated for a UCC, but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it, said Modi and asked how the country can have two systems, touching upon an issue closely identified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with less than a year left for the Lok Sabha polls.

