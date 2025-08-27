Girgaon station, the last hold-up on Mumbai’s Metro Aqua Line 3, has begun its fire department inspection, clearing the path for the full 33.5-km line to Cuffe Parade. With 27 stations 26 underground and one at-grade almost ready, the line currently serves 70,000 passengers daily, and full operations are expected by September 2025

Mumbaikars may finally be able to ride the underground Metro Aqua Line 3 all the way to Cuffe Parade soon — with Girgaon station, the last trouble spot on the Aqua Line, now moving forward on its fire-safety paperwork.

Until recently, Girgaon was the only station where the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) process had not even started, mainly because of the 48-storey rehab-and-commercial tower, the G3 building, rising above the station. With that hurdle now crossed, finishing works and clearances are progressing.

“The fire department paperwork has begun at Girgaon, and things are on track. Once inspections are done, the Metro safety commissioner will step in for the final checks,” said an MMRCL official.

As of July-end, the Acharya Atre Chowk–Cuffe Parade stretch was 95 per cent complete. The G3 tower itself — 155 metres tall, with 39 floors for project-affected families and sale flats and shops on the side — is still under construction but is no longer holding up the station.

With all stations now under fire inspection, the countdown to the full 33.5-km Aqua Line becoming operational has truly begun. The line has been opening in phases. The entire stretch from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, has 27 stations — 26 of them underground and one at-grade.

On October 7, 2024, a 13 km stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC opened, followed by another 9 km stretch from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli. The line currently carries an average passenger traffic of 70,000 per day. There has been strong public demand for the full opening of the line, which was initially expected in August but is now likely to happen in September 2025, depending on trials and certifications.

33.5 KM

Length of the Metro Aqua Line 3

27

No. of stations on the Metro Aqua Line 3 corridor