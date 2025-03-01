The committee had earlier scheduled its first hearing on February 27 but the applicants failed to attended the hearing, a MHADA statement said

The special cause committee of MHADA constituted by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board to determine the eligibility of 11 applicants for transit tenement allocation will hold a final hearing on March 6 after the applicants failed to attend the previous hearing, an official statement said on Saturday.

it further said that in the interest of justice, the committee has decided to grant them one final opportunity, it said, adding that the hearing for the 11 applicants will now be held on March 6.

The committee has urged all applicants to be present in person along with the required documents as specified by the board, the statement said.

The first hearing was originally scheduled on February 27 and notification letters were issued by the committee for the applicants to attend. These notices were sent via registered post to the addresses available with the board. However, the postal authorities returned these letters as the addresses provided by the applicants to the board were incomplete, it said.

In response, the committee assigned board officials to personally deliver the notices at the given addresses. However, the applicants were not found at these locations. Since it was essential for the applicants to receive the hearing notice, the committee published a public advertisement in various newspapers listing the names of the concerned applicants and requesting their attendance, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, only one applicant personally visited the MHADA office and collected the notice regarding the hearing. Since all 11 applicants remained absent, it was must that their identity verification and document validation should be held in their presence before the committee, it said.

MHADA Vice President & CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, has directed the three-member committee, chaired by the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, to provide a final opportunity for the 11 applicants to present their case and following the review of the submitted documents, the committee will finalise the eligibility of the applicants and prepare a detailed report on transit tenement allocation. The report is expected to be available soon, and an appropriate decision on the allocation of transit tenements will be made only after determining the eligibility of the 11 applicants, the official statement said.