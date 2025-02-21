The hearing is part of a long-pending case regarding the allotment of transit tenements, said an official statement

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article MHADA committee to hold hearing on February 27 for 11 applicants on transit tenement allotment x 00:00

A committee formed by Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will hold a hearing for 11 applicants on February 27, an official statement said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing is part of a long-pending case regarding the allotment of transit tenements, it said.

According to the statement, the decision to hold the hearing follows protests outside the Joint Chief Officer’s office, where a woman attempted to pressure the administration. However, she is not directly affected by the case, which involves 11 applicants who have not occupied their transit tenements for the last 20 years. The tenements were vacated during an eviction drive against unauthorised occupants, and the eligibility of these applicants needs to be reviewed before any further decisions are made.

Notices have been issued to the 11 applicants, instructing them to attend the hearing and present the necessary documents as per MHADA regulations. The hearing will allow the committee to review the case thoroughly, as it involves policy-level approvals that need to be considered by higher authorities, including the Vice President of MHADA, it said.

The protests led by the woman outside the office were deemed unnecessary, as the applicants themselves should have followed up on their applications. Moreover, the protestor’s demand for a one-sided decision from the Joint Chief Officer was not appropriate, as such decisions require procedural review and approval at higher levels, the statement said.

The case has been pending for 20 years, and the allegations that the Joint Chief Officer delayed the process are incorrect. MHADA regularly holds public grievance sessions like Janata Darbars and Lokshahi Din, where people can raise issues, but the protestor did not take advantage of these opportunities, it said.

"To ensure fairness and transparency, a three-member committee, led by the Deputy Chief Engineer of MBRRB, will review the documents and determine eligibility. Once the committee submits its report, an appropriate decision regarding the transit tenements will be made," the statement said.