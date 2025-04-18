The primary aim of the Janata Darbar is to address the concerns of residents living in cessed buildings and transit camp tenements within Mumbai city and its suburbs in a timely manner

MHADA has appealed to residents to bring the relevant applications, documents, and representations for the Janata Darbar. Representational pic

As part of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) ongoing efforts to resolve citizens' grievances promptly and fairly through government mechanisms, similar to the Lokshahi Din held at MHADA headquarters, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) will host a Janata Darbar Din on April 22 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

This initiative is part of the Maharashtra Government’s 100-day action plan, introduced under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and based on suggestions from his deputy Eknath Shinde, who is also Maharashtra’ Housing Minister. A key focus of the 100-day plan is the swift resolution of public grievances.

To support this goal, MHADA Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal has directed all the departmental boards to organise Janata Darbars. In line with these directives, MBRRB will be holding the public interaction session at Bharat Ratna Gulzarilal Nanda Hall, situated on the third floor of MHADA’s headquarters in Bandra (East). The event will be chaired by MBRRB Chief Officer, Milind Shambharkar.

MHADA has encouraged residents to attend the event to present their grievances. The housing body has appealed to residents to bring the relevant applications, documents, and representations to ensure efficient redressal of their concerns.

During the Janata Darbar held earlier this month in Mumbai, Jaiswal had reviewed 17 cases, including five formal applications, and gave instructions for their immediate resolution.

