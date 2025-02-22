mid-day impact Action comes hours after our report

Footage captured in the victim’s residential society. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article mid-day impact: 4 days on, cops book auto driver who tried to mow down passenger x 00:00

Four days on, the Mira Road police have finally registered an FIR against an unidentified auto rickshaw driver who tried to run over a passenger on February 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver was allegedly intoxicated when he picked up the passenger from Mumbai international airport and they got into an argument about the fare upon arriving at the destination at Mira Road.

Recalling the incident, the victim told mid-day the driver tried to overcharge him.

When he objected, “The enraged driver tried to knock me off not once but thrice with his speeding vehicle”, said the victim, who approached mid-day when he saw that no FIR had been registered yet.

As of Friday, no case had been filed till the time of going to press.

After a case was registered for rash driving, the senior inspector of Mira Road police station, Meghna Burade told mid-day: “We have formed four teams to scan Mumbai, Mira Road and Vasai-Virar areas and find the auto rickshaw.” She added, “One of the teams has been asked to get the CCTV footage from Dahisar toll naka, through which the auto rickshaw had passed while ferrying the complainant on February 18.”

“The registration number of auto rickshaw is not properly legible in the CCTV footage, so we have written to the Regional Transport Office to seek their help,” Burade told mid-day.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old victim, a resident of Mira Road East, thanked mid-day for helping him in registration of the FIR.

“The cops swung into action after mid-day contacted them. The police officials urged me to go to Mira Road police station and record my statement,” he said.