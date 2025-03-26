Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Disha Salian. File pic

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Maharashtra Assembly briefly suspended amid uproar over Disha Salian case and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

CBI searches at Bhupesh Baghel's house politically motivated: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday claimed the CBI's searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were politically motivated, and asserted it will not be intimidated by such actions.

Indian Railways to invest Rs 16.7L in freight corridors, HSR, station upgrade by 2031: Report

Indian Railways (IR) has planned a massive investment of Rs 16.7 lakh crore by 2031 for various infrastructure projects, as per a report by ICICI Securities. According to the report, this investment will focus on station upgrades, freight corridors, high-speed rail (HSR) projects, and electrification of tracks to enhance railway operations.

Maharashtra Assembly briefly suspended amid uproar over Disha Salian case

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation over his alleged connection to Disha Salian’s death, citing a petition filed by her father. The session was briefly suspended amid protests. Read More

Kangana Ranaut calls Hansal Mehta ‘bitter, stupid’ for his remark on her Mumbai house demolition

When an X user asked Hansal Mehta why he stayed mum when Kangana Ranaut’s house was bulldozed by the BMC, he simply stated that he did not know the facts of the incident. Read More

"You expect Shubman to perform well nine out of ten times": Aakash Chopra backs Shubman Gill after defeat against Punjab Kings

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has analysed Shubman Gill's innings in the fifth match of Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) where Punjab Kings(PBKS) were taking on Gujarat Titans (GT). Speaking on Jio Hotstar he said the people expected Shubman to excel nine out of ten occasions, particularly in Ahmedabad. He also spoke about Gill taking on Azmatullah Omarzai and then Marco Jansen in the powerplay. "With Shubman, you almost expect him to perform well nine out of ten times, especially in Ahmedabad. There was one over where he completely took down Azmatullah Omarzai and then Marco Jansen." Jio Star expert Aakash Chopra said while speaking on Match Center Live on Jio Hostar.