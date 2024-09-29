Mid-Day Special: Mumbai metropolitan region's water needs will double in 25 years

As city faces water cuts despite full lakes, this two-part series asks if the metropolitan region has a plan in place

Visitors at Vihar lake near Goregaon in the month of July. File pic/Satej Shinde

The water requirement of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is projected to double by 2050. Despite significant population growth over the last decade, it’s surprising to note that while the water requirement of Mumbai is expected to increase by 50 per cent, other cities in the MMR will need 100 per cent more water to support their populations.

While Mumbai has already reached its maximum capacity, it will require an additional 50 per cent more water in the next 25 years. In contrast, smaller neighbouring corporations, such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, are experiencing rapid growth, and their water needs are expected to double by 2050. Estimates indicate that Mumbai will need 6,535 million litres of water daily (MLD) by 2050. Currently, the city receives 3,850 MLD against a demand of 4,500 MLD. In comparison, the total water requirement for the other five cities—Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, and Kalyan-Dombivli—is projected to reach 4,534 MLD, up from the current requirement of 2,245 MLD. These cities are currently receiving 2,047 MLD, resulting in a supply gap of 200 MLD.

Visitors enjoy themeselves at Vihar lake in July. File pic/Satej Shinde

“It is a fact that the growth of Mumbai has already slowed. The population in South Bombay (SoBo) is declining due to the high prices of residential flats. Many residents have moved to the far suburbs and adjacent corporation areas. Therefore, it is clear that the water requirement for the MMR area, excluding Mumbai, will increase rapidly,” said a senior bureaucrat who has worked closely with the MMR region.

Last week, during the MMR Thane Development Conference 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that his government aims to ensure the economy of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reaches the '24.6 trillion mark by 2030, with Thane’s economy targeting Rs 12.3 trillion during the same period. This reflects the ongoing housing and industrial growth in Mumbai and the Thane district. However, the growth areas are clearly illustrated by the water requirements of these corporations.

Kalyan-Dombivli tops the chart, with a population of around 24 lakh currently receiving 425 MLD of water. However, with the addition of nearby villages, the requirement has already increased. By 2050, the corporation will need 1,260 MLD, surpassing Thane’s requirement of 1,116 MLD for the same period. Currently, Thane receives 585 MLD for over 27 lakh residents. Although the gap between supply and demand is not substantial, many new residential complexes do not receive adequate water due to uneven distribution. Navi Mumbai’s water requirement is expected to rise to 935 MLD from the current 515 MLD, while Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar will also need nearly double their current supply.

Milind Kelkar, former joint secretary at Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, emphasised the need for corporations to act swiftly and strategically to enhance their water sources with funding from the state and financial institutions. Water needs do not solely depend on population numbers but also on the floating population. In addition to dams, measures such as recycling, rainwater harvesting, and public awareness campaigns to conserve water are crucial to meet future challenges.

6,535 MLD

Amount of water that Mumbai will need by the year 2050

3,850MLD

Water the city receives

4,500 MLD

City’s current demand