Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, held a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to discuss improving public safety. The main topic was how to make sure CCTV cameras across the state are installed and maintained properly and consistently.

Despite multiple departments independently installing CCTV systems, the state Home Department’s technical requirements and security protocols have often been overlooked. Addressing this concern, Kadam emphasised the need for a coordinated approach and mandated that all future CCTV installations, even those carried out by departments other than the Home Department, must strictly adhere to standards prescribed by the Home Department.

“CCTV surveillance is a critical tool in maintaining law and order and plays a vital role in crime detection. A standardised and well-maintained network is essential for it to function effectively,” said Kadam, stressing the need for cohesive planning and centralised oversight.

To facilitate this, the state government is set to form a high-level committee, with the approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to draft a comprehensive and binding CCTV policy. This policy will focus on ensuring quality control, system interoperability, real-time access for law enforcement and streamlined maintenance protocols.

The meeting witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including MLA Siddharth Shirole, Principal Secretary (Law and Order) Anup Kumar Singh, Director of Information and Technology Anil Bhandari, Assistant Inspector General (Planning and Coordination) Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan and senior officials from the Home Department, Urban Development Department, and Municipal Corporations.

The move is expected to strengthen Maharashtra’s surveillance infrastructure and contribute significantly to proactive policing and safer urban environments.

Mumbai: Can shops, developers be asked to install hi-tech CCTV cameras

Earlier in March, through a calling-attention notice, the issue of CCTV cameras was raised in the Legislative Assembly. Participating in the discussion, Yogesh Sagar, BJP MLA from Mumbai’s Charkop constituency, suggested that the government should make it mandatory for all shops, commercial establishments and developers to install hi-tech CCTV cameras for better security.

“Shops should be asked to install cameras whenever they approach the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for renewal of permissions. Similarly, the developers should be given IOD [intimation of disapproval] with a condition of installing cameras, that too with specifications and parameters given by the home department. Shops could be asked to share the cost of installation,” Sagar said.

Replying to Sagar’s suggestion, Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home, stated that municipal corporations and developers are governed by the urban development department. “The suggestions are good. But a joint meeting of the home, urban development and information technology departments will be needed to see whether it can be implemented. A meeting will be called on this and Yogesh Sagar will be invited for the same,” Kadam added.