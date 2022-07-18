Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports 264 Covid cases, active caseload at 69

So far, 69,588 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 16 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 69

Mira Bhayandar reported 264 new coronavirus cases on July 17. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,057.

There was no fatality on July 17 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,400.

So far, 69,588 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 16 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 69, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 276 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,21,095 and the toll to 19,632.

The recovery count rose by 397 to reach 10,99,163, which left the city with an active caseload of 2,300. Civic data revealed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent. It showed that the caseload doubling time in the metropolis now stood at 2,279 days.