Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 180 Covid cases, active caseload at 75

One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the Covid-19 fatality toll in the twin city to 1,401

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mira Bhayandar reported 180 new coronavirus cases on July 19. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,073.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the Covid-19 fatality toll in the twin city to 1,401.

So far, 69,597 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 7 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 75, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday logged 284 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection and 418 others recovered.

With these additions, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in the metropolis rose to 11,21,546, while the death toll increased to 19,634, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after conducting 7,187 coronavirus tests, taking the number of samples examined so far to 1,77,05,536.

The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent and is now left with 2,096 active Covid-19 cases, it said.

Of the 284 new Covid-19 cases, only 22 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of Covid-19 improved to 0.027 per cent between July 12 and July 18, while the case doubling rate (the number of days needed for Covid-19 cases to double) stood at 2,524 days.