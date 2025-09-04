Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mishap on Thane flyover kills biker injures car driver

Mishap on Thane flyover kills biker, injures car driver

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

In the chaos of the crash, a motorcyclist riding on the flyover was struck by one of the vehicles.  The impact flung the rider off the elevated structure, leading to his death on the spot, the officer added

Mishap on Thane flyover kills biker, injures car driver

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mishap on Thane flyover kills biker, injures car driver
x
00:00

An accident on a flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and left a car driver critically injured, said a senior police officer. The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on atop the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover

In the chaos of the crash, a motorcyclist riding on the flyover was struck by one of the vehicles.  The impact flung the rider off the elevated structure, leading to his death on the spot, the officer added.

An accident on a flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and left a car driver critically injured, said a senior police officer. The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on atop the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover

In the chaos of the crash, a motorcyclist riding on the flyover was struck by one of the vehicles.  The impact flung the rider off the elevated structure, leading to his death on the spot, the officer added.



The officer stated, “The motorcyclist was knocked down during the collision and thrown off the bridge. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries immediately.”


“One of the car drivers was also badly injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital,” he added.

No formal offence has been registered yet and authorities are working to identify the deceased motorcyclist, the senior officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Accident personal accident thane thane crime mumbai police bhiwandi kalyan Mumbai flyovers mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK