An accident on a flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and left a car driver critically injured, said a senior police officer. The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on atop the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover.

In the chaos of the crash, a motorcyclist riding on the flyover was struck by one of the vehicles. The impact flung the rider off the elevated structure, leading to his death on the spot, the officer added.

The officer stated, “The motorcyclist was knocked down during the collision and thrown off the bridge. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries immediately.”

“One of the car drivers was also badly injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital,” he added.

No formal offence has been registered yet and authorities are working to identify the deceased motorcyclist, the senior officer said.

