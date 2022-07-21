MNS asks Prasar Bharati to air only Marathi programmes on DD Sahyadri TV channel

Raj Thackeray made the demand in a letter addressed to Neeraj Agrawal, additional director general (western region) of Doordarshan

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday demanded that state-run Prasar Bharati should telecast only Marathi language programmes on its regional television channel DD Sahyadri.

DD Sahyadri is Prasar Bharati's Marathi-language channel dedicated to bringing infotainment and educational TV programs to audiences across Maharashtra.

Thackeray made the demand in a letter addressed to Neeraj Agrawal, additional director general (western region) of Doordarshan.

"DD Sahyadri channel, founded on August 15, 1994, is expected to telecast all of its programmes in Marathi language. However, we have noticed that this channel telecasts programmes in other languages," it said.

"We have received several complaints regarding the same from the audience of the channel. It has been also noticed that guests invited to speak in some programmes, like interviews or discussions, can speak in Hindi language. This is against the foundation of this channel," the letter said.

Thackeray also cautioned the officials saying, "Kindly consider our demand and take necessary actions, otherwise the MNS will take appropriate steps to address the problem."

The leader also said that there was no dearth of people who have excelled in the fields of cooking, cinema, music or any other sectors and they can speak Marathi very well. The DD Sahyadri can always conduct programmes in Marathi inviting them on its shows, he said.

Thackeray also made a reference about how local DD channels and other private channels from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are particular about their respective regional languages.

