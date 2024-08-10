Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MNS workers throw coconuts at Uddhav Thackerays convoy in Thane

MNS workers throw coconuts at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane

Updated on: 10 August,2024 11:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers tried to stop former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from leaving the Gadkari Rangayatan premises in Thane, where he had come to address his party workers

MNS workers throw coconuts at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane

MNS workers outside Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday.

Listen to this article
MNS workers throw coconuts at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane
x
00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers tried to stop former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from leaving the Gadkari Rangayatan premises in Thane, where he had come to address his party workers.   


After finishing his speech, when Thackeray was leaving for Mumbai, MNS members, especially the women workers of the party, tried to stop him and threw coconuts at his convey. Earlier, when he was visiting the city, MNS workers threw cow dung on his convey.



The police, who were deployed in large numbers, quickly intervened and removed the MNS workers from the spot. They were then taken into custody at Naupada police station.


MNS workers claimed that it was an attack in reply to what the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers had allegedly done with their party chief and Thackeray’s cousin Raj. A day ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly hurled betel nuts on Raj’s convey when he was in Beed for a political event.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said, “Yesterday you all saw how some Shiv Sainiks tried to protest in front of my sahab’s convoy. Our MNS workers have given a befitting reply to them. You threw suparis (betel nuts), we attacked you with coconuts. Around 16 to 17 vehicles of Uddhav Thackeray's convoy were broken with coconuts.” 

“I want to tell you Shiv Sainiks, do not comment on Raj Thackeray. This time we reached Gadkari hall, next time we will reach your home,” Jadhav threatened.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra raj thackeray uddhav thackeray shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK