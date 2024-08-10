Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers tried to stop former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from leaving the Gadkari Rangayatan premises in Thane, where he had come to address his party workers

MNS workers outside Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday.

Listen to this article MNS workers throw coconuts at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers tried to stop former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from leaving the Gadkari Rangayatan premises in Thane, where he had come to address his party workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finishing his speech, when Thackeray was leaving for Mumbai, MNS members, especially the women workers of the party, tried to stop him and threw coconuts at his convey. Earlier, when he was visiting the city, MNS workers threw cow dung on his convey.

The police, who were deployed in large numbers, quickly intervened and removed the MNS workers from the spot. They were then taken into custody at Naupada police station.

MNS workers claimed that it was an attack in reply to what the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers had allegedly done with their party chief and Thackeray’s cousin Raj. A day ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly hurled betel nuts on Raj’s convey when he was in Beed for a political event.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said, “Yesterday you all saw how some Shiv Sainiks tried to protest in front of my sahab’s convoy. Our MNS workers have given a befitting reply to them. You threw suparis (betel nuts), we attacked you with coconuts. Around 16 to 17 vehicles of Uddhav Thackeray's convoy were broken with coconuts.”

“I want to tell you Shiv Sainiks, do not comment on Raj Thackeray. This time we reached Gadkari hall, next time we will reach your home,” Jadhav threatened.