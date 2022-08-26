Breaking News
Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature ends, winter session from Dec 19

26 August,2022
The winter session will start in Nagpur, the state's second capital, from December 19, legislature officials said

Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature ends, winter session from Dec 19

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature ended here on Thursday.


The winter session will start in Nagpur, the state's second capital, from December 19, legislature officials said.

The monsoon session had begun on August 17.


