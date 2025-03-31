Some netas, too, guilty of using incomplete stretch, where speeding motorists are putting lives of workers installing crash barriers at risk

Vehicles ply on the unopened section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg even as workers (right) install crash barriers. Pic/Sources

The Igatpuri-Amane section of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway—commonly known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which was expected to be thrown open to traffic in March, is allegedly being used by motorists before being inaugurated, raising concerns about safety as crash barrier work is still underway. Locals have accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to offenders.

According to sources, some motorists are risking their lives by speeding on the 76-km unopened stretch and even using the two tunnels between Amane and Shahapur which are unlit.

A Bhiwandi resident alleged that local villagers, motorists, bikers, autorickshaws drivers and even government vehicles are plying the stretch.

Motorists on the Samruddhi Maharmarg section between Igatpuri and Amane, which is yet to be opened. Pics/Sources

“A villager from Shahapur shared pictures of vehicles illegally travelling from Amane to Igatpuri and back via the Samruddhi Mahamarg, even when the section is yet to be opened. Are MSRDC [Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation] officials and the highway traffic police waiting for a disaster to happen,” asked the resident.

Clinching evidence

Pictures and videos shared by the resident with this newspaper revealed that not only private four-wheelers but also small goods vehicles, autorickshaw and two-wheelers are using stretch. In one clip, motorist could be seen speeding while the installation of crash barriers on the median of the highway was in progress.

A Shahapur resident said, “Two north-bound tunnels are being used by private motorists, bikers and goods vehicles. The MSRDC should immediately restrict private vehicles, including two-wheelers, from using the stretch as who will be held responsible if accidents take place?”

A source also forwarded mid-day a picture of a black SUV on the unopened stretch. On looking up information based on the number plate, we learnt that the vehicle is registered in the name of a sitting MLA and cabinet minister.

However, it is not known whether the minister or his family members were inside the car when the source clicked the picture.

This newspaper tried to contact the MSRDC and the Maharashra Highway Traffic Police , but they were unavailable for comment by press time.

Accidents on expressway

According to the Maharashtra State Highway Security Police’s data, over 200 people have died while over 1750 have been injured on the expressway, officially known as the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, between December 11, 2022 and September 2024.

The authorities have been taking several measures to decrease the accidents on the road such as random examining of the tyre health of vehicles, checking the air pressure in tyres, installing multi-coloured flags along the expressway, building restrooms and break points and creating awareness about road hypnosis.

About the Mahamarg

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, which was partially opened in December 2022, is an important infrastructure project linking Maharashtra’s economic and agricultural hubs. The 701-km expressway passes through three varied habitat types, starting from the dry deciduous forests near Nagpur, grasslands in the middle section, and the Western Ghats near Mumbai. At present, motorists headed towards Nagpur have to travel up to Igatpuri via the old Mumbai-Nashik highway to get on to the Samruddhi Mahamarg and go towards Nagpur. MSRDC officials had told mid-day that the work of the carriageway on the Mumbai end, connecting the expressway with the old Mumbai-Nashik highway was progressing at a fast pace.

There are five tunnels and 16 bridges on the last stretch of the expressway and because of the difficult terrain, carrying out construction work there was challenging. Motorists using the Igatpuri-Amane section will be able to avoid Kasara ghat and the traffic on the old Mumbai-Nashik highway.

200

No. of deaths on Samruddhi since Dec 11, 2022

701 KM

Length of Samruddhi Mahamarg