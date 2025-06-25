The announcement came during the two-day National Conference of Estimate Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies, which concluded on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. According to official figures, 109 representatives from 23 states and Union Territories, including 22 MPs, participated in the event

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (in grey jacket) addresses the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and States/UTs legislative bodies at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. Pic/PTI

Members of Parliament (MPs) can now participate in debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in their regional languages, thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Parliament has introduced a technology-driven system to translate speeches from 22 regional languages in real-time. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the move will allow MPs to express themselves more effectively, while citizens from their respective states will also better understand what is being said in the House.

“This will empower MPs to articulate issues in their native languages with clarity and conviction. It will also help the people they represent to understand the proceedings more directly,” said Birla. He added that all past speeches and debates have now been digitised, and Parliament is pushing for completely paperless proceedings. “Members and citizens alike will be able to access our digital library,” he said.

The announcement came during the two-day National Conference of Estimate Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies, which concluded on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. According to official figures, 109 representatives from 23 states and Union Territories, including 22 MPs, participated in the event.

The Estimate Committee plays a crucial role by reviewing and examining the government’s budget proposals and compiling detailed reports. Birla also called for the use of AI and technology in broader governance to ensure better fiscal discipline. “Using technology will lead to effective administrative reforms, accurate data analysis, and better evaluation of the social and financial impact of public spending,” Birla said.

Addressing the issue of pendency in the Assurance Committee, especially cases not resolved within the stipulated 90-day period, Birla acknowledged the delays. “Efforts will be made to expedite the process. We’ll also work to ensure that all commitments are met within the required time frame and norms,” he assured. The Assurance Committee monitors promises and commitments made by ministers and the government during House proceedings.