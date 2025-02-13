The MTHL route marathon on 16th February 2025 will see significant traffic restrictions, including road closures and alternate routes for commuters. Runners are advised to use public transport.

In a bid to promote fitness and strengthen the city's marathon culture, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (M.M.R.D.A.), in association with The Times of India, has organised the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivadi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (MTHL) Route Marathon. The event is set to take place on Sunday, 16th February 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The marathon will span across the iconic Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivadi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (MTHL), from Gadi Adda Shivadi in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

Key event details:

Date and Timing: The marathon will be held on 16th February 2025, starting at 4:00 a.m. and concluding by 12:00 p.m.

Route: The marathon will cover the Atal Setu route, starting from Gadi Adda Shivadi in Mumbai and finishing at Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

In light of this event, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced several key restrictions on vehicular movement, with the objective of ensuring the smooth conduct of the marathon.

Traffic restrictions:

No entry for all vehicles:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivadi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (MTHL) will be closed to all types of vehicular traffic starting from 12:00 a.m. on 15th February 2025 until 1:00 p.m. on 16th February 2025.

Closure of major routes:

All roads connecting to the Atal Setu from both the south and northbound directions will be closed to traffic between 12:00 a.m. on 15th February 2025 and 1:00 p.m. on 16th February 2025.

Alternate routes:

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, including Mesant Road (Mumbai Port Trust) through Chembur and Vashi Khadi (Thane Creek Bridge), which will connect to Navi Mumbai.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles:

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from using the Flamingo Garden (Bhakti Park) towards Mesant Road (Mumbai Port Trust) between 3:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on 16th February 2025.

Entry of heavy vehicles from Mankhurd Jakat Naka:

Heavy vehicles entering Mumbai from Mankhurd Jakat Naka will be allowed entry as per requirement between 3:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on 16th February 2025.

Special Instructions for Runners:

Public Transport for Runners: Participants are strongly encouraged to use public transport, especially local trains, to reach the event location. The nearest railway station to the marathon route is Shivadi Railway Station.

Motorists are kindly requested to plan their travel accordingly, avoid the restricted zones, and follow the alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the marathon.