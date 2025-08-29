Breaking News
Mukesh Ambani launches 'Reliance Intelligence', ties up with Google and Meta for AI push

Updated on: 29 August,2025 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The new unit has been tasked with four key missions: building India’s next-generation AI-ready, green-powered data centres in Jamnagar; forging global technology partnerships; delivering affordable AI services across sectors including education, healthcare and agriculture; and nurturing world-class AI talent

Mukesh Ambani launches ‘Reliance Intelligence’, ties up with Google and Meta for AI push

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. File Pic

Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will spearhead the conglomerate’s push into artificial intelligence. Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting, the Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director said AI is now “at the heart of Reliance’s transformation into a deep-tech enterprise.”

The new unit has been tasked with four key missions: building India’s next-generation AI-ready, green-powered data centres in Jamnagar; forging global technology partnerships; delivering affordable AI services across sectors including education, healthcare and agriculture; and nurturing world-class AI talent.



In a major boost to this effort, Ambani announced a deeper AI partnership with Google, under which a dedicated Jamnagar Cloud region will be established to power Reliance’s AI adoption. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the partnership would accelerate Reliance’s transformation across energy, retail, telecom and financial services, while expanding access to AI tools for developers, start-ups and businesses across India.


Reliance also unveiled a joint venture with Meta focused on open-source AI. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said the collaboration would deliver AI models such as Llama to Indian enterprises, helping boost productivity, creativity and innovation. He stressed that Reliance’s scale would help bring AI access “to every corner of India.”

Ambani described the Meta partnership as a “game-changer” that will enable sovereign hosting, lower costs and drive faster adoption of AI across industries. He also highlighted Reliance’s investments in humanoid robotics, predicting AI-driven automation would transform manufacturing, supply chains and healthcare.

“Just as Jio delivered digital everywhere for every Indian, Reliance Intelligence will deliver AI everywhere for every Indian,” Ambani said, calling AI the company’s next growth engine for the decade ahead.

Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross 125 billion dollars in annual revenue

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian company to cross 125 billion dollars (Rs 10,71,174 crore) in annual revenue in FY25.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance delivered record consolidated revenue of Rs 10.71 lakh crore (125.3 billion dollars) in FY25, despite multiple challenges.”

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1.83 lakh crore (21.5 billion dollars) and a net profit of Rs 81,309 crore (9.5 billion dollars). Reliance’s exports stood at Rs 2.83 lakh crore (33.2 billion dollars ), accounting for 7.6 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports.

Over the past three years, RIL has cumulatively invested Rs 5.6 lakh crore (65.5 billion dollars). It also remained the single-largest contributor to the national exchequer, paying Rs 2.1 lakh crore (24.6 billion dollars) in FY25. In the past six years, Reliance’s contribution to the exchequer has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore (117 billion dollars).

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

