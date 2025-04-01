Nitin Shukla has worked as a sub -engineer with the BMC

Nitin Shukla, assistant municipal commissioner, F North ward

Listen to this article Mumbai: Matunga, Wadala residents protest to stop BMC officer’s transfer x 00:00

For the first time in recent memory, citizens from Matunga and Wadala are set to march to the civic ward office today to protest against the transfer of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nitin Shukla. Shukla had joined the ward office just two months ago and is already being transferred, local residents said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the BMC transferred and promoted 12 officers. Shulka, AMC, F North ward, has been transferred to the B ward. A Matunga resident said, “He had barely been appointed as AMC two months ago and has proactively performed his duties. We are impressed by whatever he has done for the ward.”

A Wadala resident, Chetan Trivedi said, “He was working really well for the ward. We don’t know what suddenly happened for him to be transferred. Normally, the duration of any officer at the post is three years. We are demanding that Shukla be given the same tenure.”

Trivedi added, “We are conducting a silent march to the F North ward office today. It is a non-political protest. Shukla not only acted against hawkers and illegal construction, but also communicated with local residents to understand their issues.”

Nitin Shukla has worked as a sub -engineer with the BMC. He stood second in the Maharashtra State Public Service exam a few years ago, for the post of assistant municipal commissioner. mid-day had reported about Shukla’s action against Matunga’s famous flower market on March 8, 2025.

Nikhil Chedda, a member of the Wadala West Citizens Forum, said, “The news of Nitin Shukla’s transfer is shocking for us. He was very prompt in performing his duties. He also considers people’s issues based on humanitarian grounds. We wrote a letter on March 28 for him to be appointed back in F North ward.”