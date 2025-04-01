Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Clean fix for Powai Lake BMC to release treated water to maintain level

Mumbai: Clean fix for Powai Lake? BMC to release treated water to maintain level

Updated on: 01 April,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Sewage treatment plant to be set up to curb pollution, protect biodiversity. The BMC has invited tenders for constructing the treatment plant and operating it for six years. The plant will have a capacity of 8 million litres per day and is expected to be completed within 24 months, excluding the monsoon period. 

Mumbai: Clean fix for Powai Lake? BMC to release treated water to maintain level

The BMC has invited tenders to construct and operate the treatment plant for six years. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Clean fix for Powai Lake? BMC to release treated water to maintain level
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to discharge treated water into Powai Lake to maintain its water level. To achieve this, the civic body will set up a sewage treatment plant in Powai to treat the sewage that is currently being released into the lake without any treatment. Powai Lake is Mumbai’s first water supply reservoir.


On March 4, mid-day reported that the BMC will spend R39.37 crore to divert untreated sewage, which is presently discharged into the lake. In 2022, the National Green Tribunal had ordered the BMC to prevent sewage from entering the lake.  According to a BMC official, the initial plan was to divert the sewage into the city’s sewage network and transfer it to a nearby treatment plant. However, the new plan involves setting up a treatment facility near Powai Lake itself. "The sewage will be treated as per Union government standards before being discharged back into the lake," the official said. 


The BMC has invited tenders for constructing the treatment plant and operating it for six years. The plant will have a capacity of 8 million litres per day and is expected to be completed within 24 months, excluding the monsoon period. 


"Sewage mixing into the stormwater network is currently being discharged into the lake. If we prevent this inflow entirely, it could lower the lake’s water level, potentially affecting its biodiversity. To prevent this, treated water will be released into the lake to maintain the required level," the official explained.

According to BMC records, Powai Lake was artificially built in 1891 to supply potable water to the city. It was the first lake to provide tap water in Mumbai. Currently, its water is used for non-potable purposes in industries and tabelas (cattle sheds). The lake spans 520 acres and has a depth ranging from 3 to 12 metres, though silt accumulation has reduced it over time. According to IIT Bombay reports, the lake and its surroundings are home to over 200 bird species.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation powai mumbai water levels water crisis Mumbai water Water cut mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK