A 1.5-month-old boy died after a wooden loft collapsed on him in Dahisar West, BMC official said on Thursday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar x 00:00

A 1.5-month-old boy died after a wooden loft collapsed on him in Dahisar West, BMC official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 28 at 4.30 pm at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned AMO of Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali.

"A boy got injured due to a wooden loft collapsing on him, He was rushed to the hospital for treatment," said CMO of civic-run Shatabdi Hospital.

The boy identified as Aryan Pal, was declared brought dead by the doctor.