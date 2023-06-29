Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Maharashtra: Four injured after two buses collide on Mumbai-Goa Highway
Barricades from Mumbai Metro project sites removed to ease traffic congestion'
Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur
Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 15 month old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar

Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar

Updated on: 29 June,2023 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 1.5-month-old boy died after a wooden loft collapsed on him in Dahisar West, BMC official said on Thursday

Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar
x
00:00

A 1.5-month-old boy died after a wooden loft collapsed on him in Dahisar West, BMC official said on Thursday.


The incident occurred on June 28 at 4.30 pm at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.


Concerned AMO of Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali.


"A boy got injured due to a wooden loft collapsing on him, He was rushed to the hospital for treatment," said CMO of civic-run Shatabdi Hospital.

The boy identified as Aryan Pal, was declared brought dead by the doctor.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
dahisar kandivli mumbai mumbai news maharashtra shatabdi hospital

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK