Mumbai: One dead after branch of tree falls on car in Mahalaxmi

Saiyog Pawar (38) was declared brought dead on arrival. Another person is under treatment at Nair Hospital
A 38-year-old thane resident died after a branch of a tree fell on his car near the Mahalaxmi race course on Monday evening. The branch fell after a porcelain machine hit the tree.
"The accident has been reported as a level one incident. It was reported by Assistant Supdt. Of Gardens, G/south ward," said a BMC official.
According to the BMC disaster control department, the incident occurred on Dr E Moses Road, near the Mahalaxmi race course. Saiyog Pawar was driving his car on E Moses road when the incident happened. A passerby motorist took Pawar to the civic-run Nair Hospital.
"The work of Metro 3 is going on, on the route. A branch of a tree fell after a porcelain machine that was being used for the Metro work, hit the tree," said BMC official.