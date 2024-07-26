Heavy rain over the catchment area has resulted in the overflow of four lakes
Modak Sagar, overflowed at around 10.40 am on Thursday
Key Highlights
- The BMC will lift the 10 per cent water cut starting Monday, July 29.
- Announcement came after Vihar and Modak Sagar, overflowed on Thursday
- Catchment areas of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai have had heavy rainfall
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will lift the 10 per cent water cut starting Monday, July 29. On Thursday, two lakes, Vihar and Modak Sagar, overflowed. The catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to the city have experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days.
