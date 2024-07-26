Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 10 per cent water cut to be lifted next week

Mumbai: 10 per cent water cut to be lifted next week

Premium

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Heavy rain over the catchment area has resulted in the overflow of four lakes

Mumbai: 10 per cent water cut to be lifted next week

Modak Sagar, overflowed at around 10.40 am on Thursday

Key Highlights

  1. The BMC will lift the 10 per cent water cut starting Monday, July 29.
  2. Announcement came after Vihar and Modak Sagar, overflowed on Thursday
  3. Catchment areas of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai have had heavy rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will lift the 10 per cent water cut starting Monday, July 29. On Thursday, two lakes, Vihar and Modak Sagar, overflowed. The catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to the city have experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK