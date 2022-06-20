Mumbai: 10.45 per cent water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 1,51,239 million litres of water or 10.45 percent on June 20, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 1,51,239 million litres of water or 10.45 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 14.16 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

