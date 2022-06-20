Weather update: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues orange alert

According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours

People holding umbrellas walk on a road amid rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today, said Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy to very heavy spells is likely in Mumbai and suburbs today, said IMD.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.3°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.5°C.

In the last 24 hours up to 8am on Monday, Central Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 43.01 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 10.21 mm and 15.39 mm respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded the total rainfall of 219 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 127.8 mm.

IMD has issued a warning to fishermen as well with the increase in rain activity along the west coast. The warning said that squally weather is likely to prevail from June 19 to June 22. The wind speed will reach 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting winds will be at around 60 kmph. Fishermen were advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast.

For the last few days, in Maharashtra (Maharashtra), the sky has remained cloudy in most parts of the state including Mumbai and there has been intermittent rain.

With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in Mumbai is in the 'good category'. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 29 at 8:45 AM.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

.