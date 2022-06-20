Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours

Weather update: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues orange alert

People holding umbrellas walk on a road amid rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today, said Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours.




