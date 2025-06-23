Breaking News
Mumbai: 13 incidents of tree collapses in 24 hours, no injuries

Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents

Representational Image. File Pic

Mumbai recorded 13 incidents of tree and tree-branch collapses in the past 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of these, eight were reported in the western suburbs, four in the eastern suburbs, and one in the island city.

Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents.


Between 8 am on Sunday and 8 am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories each recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall.


Meanwhile, the water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai rose to 28.21 per cent, amounting to 4,08,299 million litres, as of Monday morning. The catchment areas of these lakes received a total of 174 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. On the same date last year, the water stock stood at just 5.31 per cent, or 76,824 million litres.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.78 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 26.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 33.35 per cent, Bhatsa 23.14 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 30.04 per cent and Tulsi 38.48 per cent.

Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall predicted at a few locations across the city and its suburban areas, according to the latest forecast issued by the weather department.

The high tide is expected at 10:23 AM with a height of 4.37 metres and again at 9:59 PM reaching 3.80 metres. The low tide will occur at 4:11 PM with a height of 2.00 metres, while the next low tide is expected at 4:20 AM on June 24, measuring 0.39 metres.

The average rainfall recorded between 8:00 AM on June 22 and 8:00 AM on June 23 was 3 mm in the city, 10 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 5 mm in the western suburbs.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

