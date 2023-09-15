Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen

K Subharaman, 63, advised bed rest for three months after suffering injuries to his spine and hip; Sakinaka police have forwarded his statement to the CWC for their report

K Subharaman said the boy and his parents never came to visit him after the incident

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras of the housing society “The child and his parents haven’t even visited me to ask about my health" "The car hit me from behind and dragged me for a short distance"

A 63-year-old Andheri resident has been left bedridden for three months after being hit by a car driven by a 14-year-old who took the vehicle, owned by his father, out for a drive. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras of the housing society where the man and the boy reside. Sakinaka police have recorded the man’s statement and referred the case to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for legal advice.

The incident took place on September 6 when K Subharaman, a retired advisor to a corporate law firm, set out for a walk in the building opposite his. The boy, who was alone at home, took his father’s car keys.

The incident

Subharaman said, “Around 4 pm, I left for a walk in the building opposite mine. The boy was driving the car. As it exited the building, the car hit me from behind and dragged me for a short distance. The car then hit the side of the road.”

An X-ray of K Subharaman’s spine

The footage from CCTV cameras shows Subhraman exiting the gate of the society and taking a left. Just behind him the car exits the society too, takes a left, and hits a parked autorickshaw. The car then hits Subhraman from behind and drags him a couple of steps ahead. The car then goes forward, hits the side of the road and goes on ahead.

“The security guard helped me and informed my son and wife. They rushed to the gate. I couldn’t stand, so they called an ambulance. I was lying on the ground for over half an hour. I suffered injuries to my spine, specifically L1, and also in the hip area. I am unable to stand or walk. The doctors have advised me bed rest for at least three months,” Subharaman added.

‘Parents accountable’

“The child and his parents haven’t even visited me to ask about my health. When I approached the Sakinaka police, the child’s mother came to the hospital to apologise to me. She also mentioned that her child doesn’t listen to her. Parents are equally responsible for the incident. The police should arrest the parents. Parents have a responsibility for their child,” said Subharaman.

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Prakash Vagare of Sakinaka police said, “We have not registered an FIR as the child’s age is 14 years, which makes him a minor. We have recorded the victim’s statement as well as that of the child’s parents. They have been forwarded to the CWC for legal recommendations. We are awaiting their report.”

Subharaman added, “I asked the police to review the past two months’ CCTV camera footage from the society. I inquired with the security guards and they told me that the child was frequently seen driving his father’s car. The police should take action against the parents.”