Maharashtra: Who’s shielding rogue Mumbra cop?

Top sources tell mid-day that they are unable to act against officer caught schmoozing with criminal she was supposed to catch due to political pressure

API Krupali Borse

Nearly a month after a woman officer of the Thane police was caught in the company of a notorious mobile phone thief in the lobby of a five-star hotel at Powai, she continues to serve at the Mumbra police station. If sources are to be believed, the officer has not been suspended, as per departmental protocol, as top officers are reeling under political pressure.

In August, the Kherwadi police’s search for a serial mobile-snatcher led to the unravelling of an alleged nexus between the criminal and an assistant inspector from the Mumbra police station. The city cops had sought Mumbra API Krupali Borse’s help in catching accused Sabir Sher Ali Sayyed, 29. Borse claimed that she had received a call from the Kherwadi cops but didn’t know anything about their hunt for Sabir.

When the cops ended up catching Sabir around 6 am on August 8, to their surprise, Borse and two other women were found with him. The thief was apprehended while others were let go. Following the incident, the Thane Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh ordered a departmental inquiry headed by Additional Commissioner (West) Dr Mahesh Patil.

However, the immediate suspension of Borse, which is inevitable in this case, was stalled due to political interference. As per records, Borse has been embroiled in several controversies and even faced departmental transfers. However, her transfer orders were allegedly stalled following the intervention of a prominent political leader. Immediately following mid-day’s report on the matter, MLA Jitendra Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, took to X, formerly Twitter, to make allegations about the officer.

Allegations against Borse

“The same woman officer had suppressed a MHADA-MMRDA Housing scam in Mumbra. There were big persons involved and they all were connected with the officer,” he posted.

“Complete information about the scam is available in her pen drive as she has torn all the documents. She received R50 lakh first and then R2.50 crore. One more person and I are aware of all her misdoings and this person is ready to speak about it in front of any investigating agency,” he further alleged.

Senior cops, who were firm about taking stringent action against the officer the day mid-day reported on the matter, have refused to pick up this reporter’s calls. Several messages and calls to Dr Patil remained unanswered. Meanwhile, the Kherwadi cops, who arrested Sabir, have summoned Borse for questioning. The investigating officer sent a letter in this regard to the senior inspector of the Mumbra police station on September 5, but the Mumbra cops received it a couple of days ago. API Borse has been on leave for the past three weeks.

On the night of August 5, the iPhone of a cabin crew member working in an airline was snatched while she was travelling via the Kherwadi flyover in an auto. Two bike-borne perpetrators snatched the device and managed to flee from the wrong side. While investigating the theft, the cops learnt that the bikers had come from Mumbra and had snatched other phones in Vile Parle.

How Sabir was held

The team reached Mumbra police station and informed their counterparts about the mobile-snatchers. When they sought assistance, the Kherwadi cops were asked to wait for a few days.

Meanwhile, the Kherwadi cops identified the accused and also managed to get his mobile number. They then began tracking calls made to his phone. The cops were puzzled to learn one of the numbers was Borse’s. On August 7, the Kherwadi cops learnt Sabir was coming to the city from Navi Mumbai. Around midnight, the mobile phone was switched off near Aarey.

Cops immediately thought of checking the location of the police officer who had made more than 100 calls to the accused and found her device was at the same location and had stopped in Powai near a hotel after midnight. Following this, the cops raided the hotel and arrested Sabir.

August 8

Day cop, thief were busted

Rs 3cr

What API Borse received as claimed by Awhad

Aug 8

When Sabir Sher Ali Sayyed was arrested