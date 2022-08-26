Breaking News
Mumbai: 15-year-old girl's body found stuffed in bag

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The body bore multiple stab wounds and has been sent for post-mortem

The spot where the bag was found. Pic/Hanif Patel


The body of a 15-year-old girl was found stuffed in a bag under a railway bridge near Naigaon station on Friday evening.


The Waliv police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a civil hospital.

According to police sources, the deceased girl was identified as Vanshita Rathod (15), a resident of the new Municipal colony in Andheri east. Yesterday she went out of the house saying she is going to school and did not come back. After which her mother approached the Andheri police station and registered the complaint. As Vanshita was a minor, the police registered a kidnapping case against an unknown person and started investigating.


The Waliv police received information about a passenger bag that was laying under a railway bridge near Naigaon railway station.

They rushed to the spot and opened the bag. They were shocked to see a body of a girl which was wrapped in a sheet.

The body bore multiple stab wounds and had several injuries on her face and other body parts, said an officer from the Waliv police station.

We have sent her photos to the various police station for identification, finally, the Andheri police identified the deceased, he added.

During the investigation it has been revealed that she was studying in Class 10 and used to go to the school by auto at around 11:45 am. But in the evening when she did not return her mother approached the police.

We have registered a case under section 363 of the IPC against unknown person. We are investigating the case further, said another officer.

