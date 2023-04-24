Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old crushed to death by truck after falling off cycle

Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Teen, who hailed from Prayagraj, lost balance after auto made sharp turn

Mumbai: 16-year-old crushed to death by truck after falling off cycle

The truck driver has been arrested by the Malwani police. File pic

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death under a truck after falling off his bicycle at Gate No. 7 Malwani in Malad on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Shahrukh Shaikh, was residing in the Azmi Nagar area with his maternal uncle. According to police sources, the teenager had come to Mumbai from Prayagraj after the death of his father six months ago. He was learning how to make imitation jewellery.


The boy’s uncle, Yasin Shaikh, told mid-day, “Shahrukh had called me just a couple of minutes before the incident and I informed him that I was standing near a juice centre. After the accident occurred, like other bystanders, I rushed to the spot, which was nearby. I could not recognise him at first. Only after taking a good look did I realise that the victim was none other than my nephew.” He added, “We are in the casting and imitation jewellery business. He was learning the trade.”



During the investigation it was revealed that Shahrukh was heading towards Gate No. 1 when an auto-rickshaw cut him off abruptly, causing him to lose his balance. “Before he could get back on his feet, he got crushed under the tyre of the truck,” said an officer attached to the Malwani police station. “We rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead. We have registered a case and arrested the truck driver,” the officer added.

