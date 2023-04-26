Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her

The family of the girl had moved to another location but the accused continued to meet her even after this

Police said the girl succumbed on Monday morning.

The N M Joshi Marg police have arrested a 19-year-old man on the abetment to suicide charge after his 17-year-old girlfriend, who jumped off the terrace of her residential complex, died on Monday. According to sources in the police, the family lived at Dhobi Ghat in Mahalaxmi, where the girl met Shubham Jadhav who lived nearby. When the duo got romantically involved, the parents tried to convince both of them to focus on their studies first. When they didn’t listen, the girl’s family shifted to Delisle Road.

“We moved to Delisle Road a year ago thinking he won’t see her any more. But the man still used to meet my daughter. I also found that he would beat her up if she didn’t go out to meet him. My daughter, who turned 17 recently, just finished her Std XI exams,” the deceased’s father, 57, stated in his police statement. On Sunday, April 23, the girl went to meet him at Dhobi Ghat, but the accused allegedly assaulted her.

The girl left home with her younger sister around 7.30 pm on Sunday, saying they were going to walk the dog in the park nearby. Around 8.45 pm, the father received a call from his brother-in-law, whom the younger daughter informed that Jadhav had beaten up her sister. They both rushed to his home. “On being questioned, the girl told the father that Jadhav had beaten her because she didn’t meet him. The father and the brother-in-law dropped the girls at the society’s entrance gate and went out,” a cop told mid-day.

Around 9.45 pm, the father was at Currey Road naka when he got a call that the 17-year-old had jumped from the terrace of the building. She was admitted to KEM hospital, where she succumbed at 6.30 am on Monday. The post-mortem report stated that she died of a “head injury due to hard and blunt impact, an alleged case of fall from height (unnatural)”.

“During the fight, Jadhav told my daughter that he would circulate their private photos online. My daughter was shocked and scared after hearing this. She was consistently asking my younger daughter whether he would really do it. She ended her life because of this,” the father told the police.

“Jadhav has been booked under IPC Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” Senior Inspector Sunil Chandramore, N M Joshi Marg police station, said.

