Mumbai: 17-year-old Vakola boy who built a bomb to get rich lands in jail

ATS cops in tizzy after 17-year-old builds and ships live bomb to scam courier company out of insurance money

The remains of the bomb after explosion

A 17-year-old boy from Vakola saw an ad about 110 per cent compensation for damaged or lost courier, and hatched a plan to make Rs 10 lakh. He packed “electronic gadgets” to be delivered to Delhi. However, the parcel had a bomb he made using firecrackers, batteries, a mobile phone and an electronic circuit, which exploded at Blue Dart’s godown in Jogeshwari.

He had timed the explosion for Tuesday night, expecting there would be a massive fire. But his plan failed. Police said the boy is a bright student and his father wanted him to become a doctor one day.

Police said the boy, a resident of Santacruz, saw an ad of a bank policy, stating that a customer is entitled to 110 per cent refund on a damaged or lost parcel if it is insured. This gave him an idea to make a quick buck. He went online and watched a bomb-making clip

He then put together a mobile phone, batteries, firecrackers and an electronic circuit and made a bomb. He set an alarm on the phone for 11 pm on Tuesday, so it explodes from the vibration, burning the entire place down

The boy handed the parcel over at a Blue Dart courier office. Police said the boy created an invoice claiming it contained gadgets worth Rs 9,81,800 and insured it with a bank hoping to get Rs 10 lakh compensation. It was sent to its godown in Jogeshwari

Sharp at 11 pm, the alarm went off resulting in a small explosion. As the parcel was kept separately, there was no big fire. The courier office staff found firecrackers’ remains and alerted the police. ATS officers began the probe and quickly traced the boy, who has been sent to Dongri remand home until July 27. The boy is good at studies and was to appear for NEET, said cops

11 PM

Time the bomb exploded