Mumbai: Dadar, Powai among other areas that saw maximum cases of pillion riders without helmets, 23,332 bikers fined

A traffic police official stops a bike as the pillion rider is without a helmet. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Mumbai traffic police have taken action on as many as 23,332 bike riders and 32,956 pillion riders in just 10 days as part of their drive against helmetless bikers. The Mumbai police commissioner had earlier this month passed an order to penalise pillion riders as well, if found riding without a helmet.

A police official said, "following the orders, Mumbai police have been conducting regular checks at prominent spots in the city and have been penalising the violators."

According to the Mumbai traffic police records from June 9 to June 18, accessed by mid-day.com, the Bhoiwada area saw maximum violators in terms of pillion riders not wearing a helmet. The area alone saw as many as 1,825 cases between June 9 to June 18 whereas 709 bike riders were fined for not wearing a helmet while riding their bikes. The area under DCP south region, noticed about 14,751 pillion riders and 5,870 helmetless riders.

In the central region, Dadar area topped in terms of pillion riders without a helmet and noticed 1701 cases between June 9 to June 18. About 445 people were fined in Dadar for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike.

In the east region, Powai saw most cases of pillion riders without helmets and the police fined 1,056 people whereas 600 riders in Powai were fined for riding bikes without wearing a helmet. Mankhurd was followed by Powai in the region with 1182 riders without a helmet and 811 pillion riders not wearing a helmet.

Apart from the other regions, the area under DCP west region saw maximum cases in Samtanagar area where police fined 1,230 pillion riders who were caught without a helmet on the street and in the same area 571 bike riders were penalised for not wearing a helmet. Vakola was followed by Samtanagar where 982 pillion riders riding bikes without helmets were fined and 590 riders were fined for not wearing a helmet.

The official said, "Helmets while riding a bike increases safety for the riders and the pillion riders too, hence, the police will continue the drive further too."

On May 25, the Mumbai police commissioner, Sanjay Pandey had instructed traffic cops to take action against bikers whose pillion riders were not wearing helmets. The traffic department had given 15 days’ time to bikers for compliance, failing which they would be penalised.

When contacted Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Traffic-Headquarters and Central) told mid-day.com, "We have made a start and now we can see more pillion riders with helmets on the roads as it is for the safety of the people. Challans are being made on daily basis for defaulters. We are sure that very soon Mumbaikars will give 100 percent compliance on the matter."