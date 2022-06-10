Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders

Traffic cops, who targeted only main roads for starters, say bikers still claiming ignorance of rule

Representative Image

As many as 3,431 pillion riders were fined by traffic police on Day 1 of action against bikers and pillion riders without helmets. Riders were unhappy with the move and said helmets for pillion riders are unnecessary. On May 25, the police commissioner had instructed traffic cops to take action against bikers whose pillion riders were not wearing helmets. The traffic department had given 15 days’ time to bikers for compliance, failing which they would be penalised.

The traffic division was directed on Wednesday to take action on bikers and pillion riders without helmets on both Western and Eastern Express Highways as well as major roads leading to toll plazas from Thursday. “There were objections from many about action across the city, hence we decided to take action on express highways and prominent roads,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Sagar Kadam, who was riding with his friend without a helmet, was fined by Matunga Traffic Police. He said, “I didn’t know about the move and was unaware of the penalty, but I will comply henceforth and keep a spare helmet.”.

Show full article