Mumbai: 19.08 per cent water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, their levels improved up to 19 per cent on Thursday morning.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 2,76,129 million litres of water or 19.08 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 18.44 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 18.44 per cent with 2,66,848 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 2,04,521 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 21.03 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 43.54% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 13.01%, Upper Vaitarna has 0%, Bhatsa 20.70%, Vehar 40.58% and Tulsi has 57.35% of useful water level.

Mumbaikars had no respite from heavy rains which continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places on Thursday.

The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.