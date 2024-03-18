Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 2 kids found dead in underwater tank in Matunga probe underway
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: 2 kids found dead in underwater tank in Matunga; probe underway

Updated on: 18 March,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The matter came to light on March 17 when the parents approached Matunga police to register a complaint since their kids were missing.

Mumbai: 2 kids found dead in underwater tank in Matunga; probe underway

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 2 kids found dead in underwater tank in Matunga; probe underway
x
00:00

RAK Marg police have registered an accidental death report as two kids were found dead in an underwater tank. 


The matter came to light on March 17 when the parents approached Matunga police to register a complaint since their kids were missing. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Matunga police had registered a missing person's complaint. 


After inspecting the entire area, the two children--Ankush (4) and Karan (5) were found dead in a water tank near Maharshi Karve garden near Joseph school. 


"We suspect the lid of the tank was slightly open and both the children might have slipped in the tank. We have registered an ADR, further probe is underway," said police.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

matunga mumbai police mumbai news mumbai mumbai crime news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK