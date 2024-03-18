Mumbai: 2 kids found dead in underwater tank in Matunga; probe underway

The matter came to light on March 17 when the parents approached Matunga police to register a complaint since their kids were missing.

RAK Marg police have registered an accidental death report as two kids were found dead in an underwater tank.

After inspecting the entire area, the two children--Ankush (4) and Karan (5) were found dead in a water tank near Maharshi Karve garden near Joseph school.

"We suspect the lid of the tank was slightly open and both the children might have slipped in the tank. We have registered an ADR, further probe is underway," said police.