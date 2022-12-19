Mumbai: 200 birds in Thane, surrounding region to be radio tagged; Mangrove Foundation and BNHS sign MoU

The project plans to study the migration and movement patterns of migratory birds in the region. A study is planned as a part of the mitigation plan for Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary with regards to the development of the High Speed Railway System (Bullet Train) in the region
A radio tagged flamingo
What can be termed as an important study, the Mangrove Foundation signed a MoU with BNHS on Monday to understand the movement patterns and habitat use by birds wintering in the Thane Creek through Telemetry Studies.
The total budget of the project is Rs. 5.29 Crores and BNHS will execute the work. It is planned to deploy 200 satellite transmitters on at least 20 different species of migratory water birds in the next three years. The Mangrove Foundation will also be releasing the first instalment of fund of Rs. 4.54 crores to BNHS soon.
With regards to the development of the High Speed Railway System (Bullet Train) in the region, the MoEF&CC had directed for the preparation of a mitigation plan for the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS). In this regard, the Mangrove Cell had prepared a mitigation plan which was approved by the PCCF (WL) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra State in May 2021. The funds to implement the activities under the said mitigation plan have been provided to the Mangrove Foundation by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) (total funds provided for the implementation of the mitigation plan: Rs. 9.92 Crores).
Among the various activities planned under the mitigation plan, Rs. 5.29 Crores is allocated to this large scale satellite/radio tagging study of migratory birds in TCFS as proposed by BNHS.
With regards to the establishment of the High Speed Railway System (Bullet Train), the Mumbai – Ahmedabad route will pass through a tunnel under the Thane creek bed (30 m depth) and the NHSRCL had appointed CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) to carry out a study in this regard and the said study showed that tunnelling can be carried out without any disturbance to the mudflats in the creek at a depth of 20-25 meters.
Intertidal mudflats in the Thane Creek provide essential feeding grounds for thousands of migratory birds. This habitat is a productive system that support important species with valuable ecosystem functions and provide food resources for bird assemblages. Nearly a quarter of a million birds migrate every winter to Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) and spend nearly five to six months. With the support of Mangrove Foundation, BNHS has been carrying out a long-term bird ringing programme in TCFS. While the ringing programme gives an idea about point-to-point movement of migratory water birds, it doesn’t reveal much about the fine scale movement and habitat use pattern in TCFS during their wintering period.
In a region like Mumbai where developmental projects are imperative, it is important to have a clear understanding of the intensity of use of Thane Creek and its adjoining areas through advance scientific techniques so that appropriate conservation action can be taken while dealing with development projects.
Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell said, "The present study is a first large-scale satellite tagging study of migratory birds anywhere in India where we are planning to satellite tag 200 birds. This study will certainly bring out some important data about the local and long distance movement of various migratory birds wintering in the Thane Creek and surrounding areas.’
“This project will significantly enhance our understanding of the use of area by migratory waterbirds thereby, helping us to plan linear infrastructure projects without compromising the conservation significance of the region. Telemetry generates useful data to determine migratory routes, critical stopover sites, and anthropogenic barriers to migration,” said Dr. Bivash Pandav, Director, BNHS.