Breaking News
Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate close to 30 per cent
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra political crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 22 year old rape accused jumps off running train to flee

Mumbai: 22-year-old rape accused jumps off running train to flee

Updated on: 23 June,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused has been identified as Gautam Pannalal Soni, a resident of Bhagatsingh Nagar at Goregaon West who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl

Mumbai: 22-year-old rape accused jumps off running train to flee

Gautam Soni, the accused


A 22-year-old rape accused fled from the Kandivli Railway station on Wednesday morning. The police said the accused was being taken to the Borivli lock-up when he jumped on the platform from a running train. The accused has been identified as Gautam Pannalal Soni, a resident of Bhagatsingh Nagar at Goregaon West who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had approached the cops and registered a case under the POSCO Act.

Soni was arrested by the Goregaon police from Jaunpur at Uttar Pradesh a few days back. On Wednesday, around 9.15 am, the Goregaon GRP’s two constables were taking him to the Borivli lock-up via train. When the train was arriving at Kandivli platform number 1, Soni pushed the constables though he was in handcuffs and fled after jumping off the train. The police said the train was at a speed of more than 30-40 kmph. A GRP officer said, “We have registered a case under section IPC 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension).”




Also read:  Gangrape of 16-year-old tribal girl, murder of elderly lady rock Palghar


An officer from Goregaon police station said, “An inquiry has been conducted against the two constables who took the accused in the train. We are also checking CCTV footage of the railway station and found he fled in the direction of Malad after jumping off. The train was in speed when he jumped.Soni had been arrested under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and sections 4,8,12 of POSCO Act.” 

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK