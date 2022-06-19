Maharashtra: Gangrape of 16-year-old tribal girl, murder of elderly lady rock Palghar

Two construction workers held for raping, killing tribal girl; police on the lookout for another man who bludgeoned 65-year-old to death

CCTV footage captured Abhimanyu Saura, who killed a woman sleeping on a footpath. Pic/Hanif Patel

Two separate murders have rocked the Palghar district. In one case a minor girl was gangraped and then killed by the rapists, while in the other, an elderly lady was bludgeoned to death with a large piece of stone, when she was sleeping on the footpath.

A 16-year-old tribal girl was gang-raped by two neighbours; later, the duo smashed her head with large stones kept in the jungle area of Palghar district. Both the accused have been arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Palghar police. Her killers had thrown the body, which was found stuck in a drain between two cliffs. Her father discovered the body at the time of the search operation on Wednesday, and alerted the Jawhar police station, where an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

Since it is a sensitive case, the Local Crime Branch, Boisar unit head PSI Ashish Patil and his team also started to conduct a parallel investigation. “We have arrested two accused in the case,” Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told mid-day.

