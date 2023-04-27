Mumbai: 24-year-old man arrested for riding bike on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The accused is identified as Kiran Sunilbhai Patel (24), a resident of Dwarkesh Heaven, Chandkheda at Ahmedabad at Gujarat. Patel was riding the bike with his 17 year old friend who is a resident of Kandivali

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Bandra Police for allegedly riding his bike on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday afternoon. Police also booked the man for riding his bike on the wrong side of the south Bound side on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The accused is identified as Kiran Sunilbhai Patel (24), a resident of Dwarkesh Heaven, Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Patel was riding the bike with his 17-year-old friend who is a resident of Kandivali.

Police also seized his Yamaha RAXZR bike.

According to the police officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at around 2 pm at Bandra Worli Sea Link. The accused entered from the Worli side on the sea link. He was stopped by the Police Naik Mangesh Randive on the second lane of the sea link.

The police official told Patel that bikes are not allowed on the sea link, but he did not stop and took the U-turn on the wrong side and tried to escape.

A police officer said, "There were barricades on the entry of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the police officers caught him before he escaped."

"We have arrested the accused under various sections of IPC 308,279,336 and Motor vehicle acts of 184, 179, 190(2), 3/181, 4(2)/177(A)," the police officer said.