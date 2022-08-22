Mumbai: 25-year-old man held for throwing egg at group bringing Ganesh idol in Kamathipura

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2022 09:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Ganesh idol was being brought by a mandal (group) from Chinchpokli a few kilometres away

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 25-year-old man was arrested in Nagpada for allegedly throwing an egg on a procession bringing a Ganesh idol on Sunday night, a police official said.

"The incident took place in Kamathipura. The resulting tension in the area was defused soon after," the police official said.

"The Ganesh idol was being brought by a mandal (group) from Chinchpokli a few kilometres away," he added.

"The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)," the police official further said.

"He has been remanded in police custody," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

