Mumbai: 2,500 BMC doctors may go on mass leave from July 22

The resident doctors of BMC-run hospitals have been engaged in a black armband protest to show discontent towards the administration over unpaid dues since March. The resident doctors are seen wearing black armbands on duty while interacting with patients. If the administration does not take note of this, these doctors, more than 2,500 who form the backbone of civic-run hospitals, plan to go on mass leave from July 22. There was supposed to be a cabinet-approved stipend hike of R10,000 starting in March this year. While resident doctors at state-run medical college hospitals received it immediately, this was not the case with BMC-run hospitals.

Justifying the mass leave, Dr Gaurav Naik, president of BMC’s association of Resident Doctors, said, “This is not a spontaneous decision. We have waited since March for an increase in the stipend and are constantly following up with the BMC administration. Nothing has changed. The silent protest is our warning and going on mass leave is our last resort.” Dr Akshay More, a resident doctor from Sion Hospital, said this constant interaction with the administration has been frustrating for the doctors. “We have been visiting officials and deans for the last three months. Our duty is only limited to patient care. Why should we be mixed up in administrative issues by passing files from one department to another? State-run hospital resident doctors did not have to run around like this.”

He also added that there has been no increase in the dearness allowance despite a circular released last year. At Sion Hospital, Dr More said, the residents are entitled to a breakfast allowance which has also not been disbursed since 2022. “That allowance is Rs 1,250 per month. People from faraway parts of the state work as residents at BMC hospitals and are already overworked. We do not wish to hamper patient care and are hoping for a prompt response from the administration before going on mass leave,” Dr More said.

Dr Naik said the mass leave will impact routine OPD services but emergency medical services will continue as usual. When asked if the mass leave would also impact the fever OPD arranged by BMC in light of monsoon diseases, he said it will be decided in the coming days. Dr Neelam Andrade, director of BMC-run medical colleges, said, “Process is on. Yesterday itself I personally submitted the revised proposal. Sanctions have been obtained, file is now with the finance department for calculations.”