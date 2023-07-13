Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper

The deceased, Narendra Pawar, 28, was employed by a decoration company

A 28-year-old Goregaon resident, who was badly wounded in a road rage incident at SV Road near his home on Monday, succumbed to his injuries the following day at Sion hospital. The deceased, Narendra Pawar, 28, was employed by a decoration company.

Pawar’s friend Yash Pokhare said the incident occurred a day after the deceased’s birthday. The friends had ventured out on a bike in the wee hours to drink tea in Jogeshwari. On their way back home, Pokhare’s two-wheeler ran out of petrol so he asked Pawar to wait as he rode off to find a petrol pump. When Pokhare returned, around 5 am, Pawar told him to follow a dumper.

According to Pokhare, the driver, Parmatma Prasad, 44, was allegedly drunk and driving rashly. Pokhare said, “I don’t know how the row started, but Pawar said the driver had abused him. I eventually overtook the dumper and halted my two-wheeler in front of it.” He added, “Pawar, who was still agitated, got off and lunged towards the side window of the dumper to catch hold of the driver’s collar with both hands. Prasad, however, raised the window glass, trapping Pawar.”

According to Pokhare, the dumper driver sped away with Pawar hanging from the vehicle. Pokhare said, “I chased the dumper for about 500 metres and eventually saw Pawar lying on the road, bleeding from his ear. I called our friends and relatives and rushed Pawar to the trauma hospital in Jogeshwari. Later, the doctors told us to shift him to Sion hospital.” Senior Inspector Dattatre Thopte of Goregaon police station said, “Prasad was arrested on Wednesday.”