Mumbai: 3.78 lakh seats up for grabs for junior college aspirants

Centralised Admission Process to be held entirely online; FCFS rounds eliminated

The deputy director of school education's office has released details of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process and the number of seats up for grabs for junior college aspirants. As per data released by the department, this year, a total of 1,017 junior colleges in across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have an combined intake capacity of 3.78 lakh while 2,01,190 seats are minority quota ones. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to junior colleges will be held completely online.

Registration process

All aspirants willing to get admitted to Std XI in MMR colleges will have to register on https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in and create a unique login ID. Part I of the registration form must be completed as part of the pre-registration process, which has already begun. On June 8, students will be able to begin submitting part II, which is their college selections. The preference form can be completed by students by choosing a maximum of ten institutions, starting with their top choice. Last year’s admission cut-offs for individual universities will be posted on the internet for students to refer to before completing their preferred list of colleges.

"The first-come-first-served (FCFS) rounds, which allowed students to claim the seats still open after the regular admission process, have been eliminated by the state, unlike previous years. The state has set a goal to complete the process by the end of August after admissions in the past frequently took until November or even December, delaying the start of the academic year. Admissions will be based on merit only," said an official from the office of the deputy director of school education in Mumbai.

Quota admissions

There will be two-seat allotment lists under round zero of admission, which covers seats under the minority, management and in-house quotas in colleges. As per data shared by the officer of the deputy director of school education, of the 2,01,190 minority quota seats, 1,49,520 are for linguistic minorities, 43,800 are for religious minorities and the remaining 7,870 are for both linguistic and religious minorities.

According to the schedule, these admissions will conclude on June 22, following which the seats will be surrendered for the CAP rounds. If allotted a seat in the college of first choice or preference, it will be mandatory for the candidate to confirm the admission, failing which the student will be out of the admission process. Such candidates can only return to the CAP after a gap of one round.

Assistance for admission

The department has set up a total of 48 student help/guidance centres. Of these 17 are across Mumbai. The remaining are in MMR at areas such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Vasai and Panvel. The helpline number for those seeking clarity about the process is 9823009841 while one can also send queries to mumbai.11thadmission@gmail.com.

